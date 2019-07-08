Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : AMD, ITCI, CTST, SYMC, DB, TVIX, NIO, SGMO, AAPL, OAS, ACB, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.67 to 7,809.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,958,057 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.4 at $31.90, with 999,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. ( ITCI
) is -2.56 at $10.90, with 810,196 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ITCI is 9.806019; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
CannTrust Holdings Inc. ( CTST
) is -0.89 at $4.05, with 372,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTST is in the "buy range".
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is +1.3 at $26.30, with 298,065 shares traded. SYMC's current last sale is 125.24% of the target price of $21.
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is -0.32 at $7.71, with 277,699 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 137.68% of the target price of $5.6.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.47 at $16.05, with 236,094 shares traded. This represents a 4.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is -0.07 at $3.19, with 234,631 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.5% of the target price of $4.4.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. ( SGMO
) is +1.93 at $13.33, with 181,165 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SGMO is 14.840336; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is -2.88 at $201.35, with 163,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Oasis Petroleum Inc. ( OAS
) is -0.21 at $4.98, with 67,000 shares traded. OAS's current last sale is 62.25% of the target price of $8.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB
) is -0.04 at $7.50, with 56,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACB is in the "buy range".
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is +0.01 at $9.48, with 52,738 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 55.76% of the target price of $17.