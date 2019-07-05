Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : KPTI, SNE, NIO, NRE, BTI, QQQ, NOK, TVIX, MTDR, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -20.26 to 7,837.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,356,483 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. ( KPTI ) is +0.9338 at $9.83, with 940,739 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KPTI is 9.401634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ) is +0.07 at $54.79, with 549,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is +0.12 at $3.25, with 495,064 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.86% of the target price of $4.4.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. ( NRE ) is +0.35 at $16.80, with 360,050 shares traded. NRE's current last sale is 93.33% of the target price of $18.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( BTI ) is +0.24 at $37.61, with 263,016 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 79.28% of the target price of $47.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.41 at $191.03, with 235,379 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.02 at $5.10, with 205,942 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 69.86% of the target price of $7.3.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.43 at $15.92, with 190,507 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Matador Resources Company ( MTDR ) is +0.08 at $18.75, with 185,200 shares traded. MTDR's current last sale is 64.66% of the target price of $29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.23 at $32.84, with 134,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -0.53 at $65.92, with 122,133 shares traded. This represents a 117.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.14 at $31.05, with 120,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

