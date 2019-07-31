Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.59 to 7,991.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,137,075 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



General Electric Company ( GE ) is +0.36 at $10.88, with 9,734,359 shares traded. Reuters Reports: US STOCKS-Futures drift higher on Apple results; Fed rate decision awaited

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.02 at $5.45, with 2,042,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -1.28 at $32.59, with 1,879,554 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 93.11% of the target price of $35.

BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) is -0.51 at $55.75, with 658,223 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 90.36% of the target price of $61.7.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is +8.43 at $217.21, with 561,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN ) is +0.74 at $19.18, with 256,211 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. GlobeNewswire Reports: Amarin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update

Edison International ( EIX ) is -0.47 at $69.80, with 246,313 shares traded. EIX's current last sale is 99.71% of the target price of $70.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.66 at $194.44, with 210,531 shares traded. This represents a 35.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) is -5.2 at $150.00, with 139,211 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Spotify revenue beats but adds fewer-than-expected paid subscribers

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is -0.56 at $46.90, with 135,989 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 100.86% of the target price of $46.5.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH ) is +3.74 at $25.39, with 132,875 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA ( ITUB ) is +0.08 at $9.44, with 130,000 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 99.37% of the target price of $9.5.

