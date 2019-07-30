Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : TVIX, SNE, UAA, QQQ, AMD, CMO, SQQQ, PG, NOK, UA, ARRY, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -43.55 to 7,945.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,277,195 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.3899 at $13.54, with 500,516 shares traded. This represents a 6.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Sony Corp Ord ( SNE
) is +1.6 at $56.30, with 450,017 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Sponsors Capitalize on eSport's Vast Fanbase
Under Armour, Inc. ( UAA
) is -3.09 at $24.35, with 413,347 shares traded. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Beyond Meat, Merck, P&G, McDermott International
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -1.2 at $193.42, with 382,409 shares traded. This represents a 34.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.1101 at $33.37, with 354,047 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says assets grew by 80% to $229 bln in 2018
Capstead Mortgage Corporation ( CMO
) is -0.37 at $8.57, with 317,410 shares traded. CMO's current last sale is 100.82% of the target price of $8.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +0.58 at $31.60, with 297,042 shares traded. This represents a 3.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Procter & Gamble Company (The) ( PG
) is +5.14 at $121.14, with 273,210 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Beyond Meat, Merck, P&G, McDermott International
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is -0.12 at $5.53, with 261,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Under Armour, Inc. ( UA
) is -2.8899 at $21.50, with 207,218 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Under Armour cuts N.America revenue forecast; shares fall 10%
Array BioPharma Inc. ( ARRY
) is +0.13 at $47.98, with 206,508 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -1.29 at $68.13, with 189,182 shares traded. This represents a 124.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.