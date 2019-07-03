Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : SYMC, CGC, NVS, NIO, TSLA, TVIX, OMN, AMD, SAP, ZAYO, TQQQ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.67 to 7,811.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,951,734 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is +3.75 at $25.85, with 2,746,014 shares traded. SYMC's current last sale is 123.1% of the target price of $21.
Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC
) is -1.68 at $38.40, with 611,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CGC is in the "buy range".
Novartis AG ( NVS
) is +0.7013 at $92.80, with 544,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVS is in the "buy range".
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is +0.08 at $2.90, with 340,079 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.91% of the target price of $4.4.
Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA
) is +16.05 at $240.60, with 308,790 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.67% of the target price of $239.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.01 at $15.66, with 250,877 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. ( OMN
) is +3.54 at $9.96, with 242,417 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: OMNOVA ( OMN
) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of OMNOVA Solutions; Is $10.15 a Fair Price?
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.14 at $31.38, with 206,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
SAP SE ( SAP
) is +1.04 at $140.39, with 200,890 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ( ZAYO
) is unchanged at $33.03, with 167,763 shares traded. ZAYO's current last sale is 94.37% of the target price of $35.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +0.75 at $65.76, with 127,464 shares traded. This represents a 116.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.77 at $190.78, with 122,906 shares traded. This represents a 32.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.