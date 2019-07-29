Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.08 to 8,013.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 6,410,626 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Mylan N.V. ( MYL
) is +2.54 at $21.00, with 3,065,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MYL is in the "buy range".
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is +0.4 at $7.94, with 1,205,301 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 49.63% of the target price of $16.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is -0.0242 at $5.64, with 1,048,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is -1.05 at $42.04, with 837,215 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LXRX
) is -2.91 at $2.78, with 477,907 shares traded.LXRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.2701 at $34.29, with 261,021 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Yandex N.V. ( YNDX
) is +1.19 at $38.23, with 247,688 shares traded. YNDX's current last sale is 79.65% of the target price of $48.
Astrazeneca PLC ( AZN
) is +0.82 at $44.33, with 178,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
STMicroelectronics N.V. ( STM
) is -0.1 at $19.05, with 136,010 shares traded. STM's current last sale is 84.67% of the target price of $22.5.
Genomic Health, Inc. ( GHDX
) is +1.63 at $70.29, with 133,842 shares traded.GHDX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is unchanged at $12.93, with 133,141 shares traded. This represents a 1.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ABB Ltd ( ABB
) is -0.11 at $18.57, with 127,700 shares traded. ABB's current last sale is 82.17% of the target price of $22.6.