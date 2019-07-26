Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 58.87 to 7,988.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,461,962 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Twitter, Inc. ( TWTR ) is +2.16 at $40.28, with 4,069,804 shares traded. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Intel, Amazon, Starbucks, Carbonite Inc, Twitter

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ( CCO ) is +0.05 at $3.55, with 2,171,115 shares traded.CCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is +0.01 at $5.71, with 1,329,200 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.22% of the target price of $7.3.

Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ) is +0.2654 at $54.82, with 659,132 shares traded.SNE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.78 per share, which represents a 160 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is +2.49 at $54.65, with 568,445 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.36% of the target price of $55.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. ( TPB ) is unchanged at $41.43, with 445,608 shares traded.TPB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND ) is +15.59 at $238.45, with 305,204 shares traded.BYND is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.3401 at $34.01, with 230,515 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Array BioPharma Inc. ( ARRY ) is +0.63 at $47.55, with 217,357 shares traded. ARRY's current last sale is 99.06% of the target price of $48.

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is +0.07 at $3.57, with 202,951 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.14% of the target price of $4.4.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.36 at $13.17, with 154,084 shares traded. This represents a 3.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vodafone Group Plc ( VOD ) is +1.57 at $17.95, with 150,642 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 74.48% of the target price of $24.1.

