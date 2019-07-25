Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.11 to 8,006.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,423,125 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.3699 at $5.55, with 1,737,567 shares traded. Reuters Reports: FOREX-Dollar, euro flat as traders await Fed and ECB rate decisions
Ford Motor Company ( F
) is -0.55 at $9.78, with 1,070,052 shares traded. F's current last sale is 93.14% of the target price of $10.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.05 at $195.20, with 867,044 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA
) is -28.87 at $236.01, with 675,580 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.86% of the target price of $234.
Facebook, Inc. ( FB
) is +3.14 at $207.80, with 672,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".
TAL Education Group ( TAL
) is -3.31 at $34.20, with 259,848 shares traded. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Align Technology, Cara Therapeutics, PayPal, Ford,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY
) is -0.58 at $42.65, with 256,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Align Technology, Cara Therapeutics, PayPal, Ford,
Vodafone Group Plc ( VOD
) is +0.09 at $16.49, with 246,965 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 68.42% of the target price of $24.1.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.21 at $17.40, with 242,970 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ArcelorMittal ( MT
) is -0.12 at $17.48, with 242,700 shares traded.MT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 183 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +0.5001 at $48.49, with 215,714 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 107.76% of the target price of $45.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.03 at $12.79, with 201,871 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.