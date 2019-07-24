Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.82 to 7,946.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,075,216 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +1.6399 at $16.47, with 1,417,129 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 130.45% of the target price of $12.625.
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is -0.16 at $31.93, with 797,703 shares traded. Reuters Reports: AT&T wireless business grows but premium TV subscribers decline
Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN
) is +0.02 at $4.56, with 537,862 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 91.2% of the target price of $5.
Sprint Corporation ( S
) is +0.36 at $7.45, with 512,852 shares traded. S's current last sale is 124.17% of the target price of $6.
Ericsson ( ERIC
) is -0.09 at $8.74, with 308,839 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 97.11% of the target price of $9.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.16 at $33.65, with 240,869 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is -0.3 at $39.17, with 229,098 shares traded.BP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.78 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is -0.23 at $7.72, with 208,834 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Goldman Sachs' equities-backed earnings results may pressure
Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND
) is +7.27 at $202.75, with 207,810 shares traded.BYND is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.35 at $193.44, with 199,031 shares traded. This represents a 34.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.2899 at $13.72, with 186,795 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN
) is +7.18 at $127.25, with 163,049 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.