Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : RLGY, CHMA, NOK, TLK, SNAP, KO, MT, AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.29 to 7,936.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,831,850 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Realogy Holdings Corp. ( RLGY
) is +1.32 at $6.50, with 3,416,826 shares traded. RLGY's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $10.
Chiasma, Inc. ( CHMA
) is +2 at $8.20, with 1,295,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHMA is in the "strong buy range".
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.06 at $5.18, with 1,026,027 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( TLK
) is -0.0658 at $30.14, with 504,800 shares traded.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +0.5 at $14.65, with 413,801 shares traded. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is +1.83 at $53.05, with 258,571 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Viveve, Coca-Cola, Acadia Pharma
ArcelorMittal ( MT
) is +0.64 at $17.83, with 252,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.25 at $33.10, with 250,412 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is -0.18 at $47.01, with 230,638 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 104.47% of the target price of $45.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.95 at $193.48, with 228,165 shares traded. This represents a 34.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +1 at $68.29, with 224,117 shares traded. This represents a 125.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.46 at $14.05, with 216,640 shares traded. This represents a 1.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.