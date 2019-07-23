Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : RLGY, CHMA, NOK, TLK, SNAP, KO, MT, AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.29 to 7,936.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,831,850 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Realogy Holdings Corp. ( RLGY ) is +1.32 at $6.50, with 3,416,826 shares traded. RLGY's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $10.

Chiasma, Inc. ( CHMA ) is +2 at $8.20, with 1,295,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHMA is in the "strong buy range".

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is +0.06 at $5.18, with 1,026,027 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ( TLK ) is -0.0658 at $30.14, with 504,800 shares traded.

Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) is +0.5 at $14.65, with 413,801 shares traded. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers

Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) is +1.83 at $53.05, with 258,571 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. Reuters Reports: U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Viveve, Coca-Cola, Acadia Pharma

ArcelorMittal ( MT ) is +0.64 at $17.83, with 252,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.25 at $33.10, with 250,412 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is -0.18 at $47.01, with 230,638 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 104.47% of the target price of $45.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.95 at $193.48, with 228,165 shares traded. This represents a 34.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +1 at $68.29, with 224,117 shares traded. This represents a 125.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.46 at $14.05, with 216,640 shares traded. This represents a 1.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar