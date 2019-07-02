Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : AMRN, BX, TIGR, RBZ, AMD, TLT, SNE, TVIX, RDS/B, BTI, NIO, AUY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -9.32 to 7,758.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,803,488 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN ) is +1.41 at $20.65, with 643,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRN is in the "strong buy range".

The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) is -0.0301 at $46.55, with 613,057 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

UP Fintech Holding Limited ( TIGR ) is +0.7 at $6.16, with 612,087 shares traded.

Reebonz Holding Limited ( RBZ ) is +0.53 at $4.30, with 355,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBZ is in the "strong buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.14 at $31.06, with 300,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF ( TLT ) is +0.01 at $132.25, with 279,965 shares traded. This represents a 18.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ) is -0.2041 at $53.51, with 254,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNE is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.1499 at $17.06, with 143,275 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS/B) is +0.85 at $66.65, with 96,167 shares traded.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( BTI ) is +0.94 at $36.47, with 76,590 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 76.88% of the target price of $47.44.

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is +0.0401 at $2.64, with 74,435 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $4.4.

Yamana Gold Inc. ( AUY ) is +0.04 at $2.46, with 73,238 shares traded. AUY's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $3.

