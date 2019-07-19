Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2019 : NOK, CLF, BP, FCX, CS, GOLD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.79 to 7,938.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,415,828 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is unchanged at $5.14, with 594,225 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF
) is +0.06 at $10.93, with 387,904 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. Business Wire Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is +0.36 at $39.20, with 326,902 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.11% of the target price of $45.
Freeport-McMoran, Inc. ( FCX
) is +0.27 at $11.42, with 183,701 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. FCX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Credit Suisse Group ( CS
) is -0.11 at $12.32, with 178,252 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 76.05% of the target price of $16.2.
Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD
) is -0.2701 at $16.95, with 132,185 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.