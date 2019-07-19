Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2019 : NOK, CLF, BP, FCX, CS, GOLD

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.79 to 7,938.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,415,828 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is unchanged at $5.14, with 594,225 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ) is +0.06 at $10.93, with 387,904 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. Business Wire Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

BP p.l.c. ( BP ) is +0.36 at $39.20, with 326,902 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.11% of the target price of $45.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. ( FCX ) is +0.27 at $11.42, with 183,701 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. FCX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) is -0.11 at $12.32, with 178,252 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 76.05% of the target price of $16.2.

Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is -0.2701 at $16.95, with 132,185 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active
Referenced Symbols: NOK , CLF , BP , FCX , CS , GOLD


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar