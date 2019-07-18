Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.94 to 7,870.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,704,617 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT ) is -0.18 at $6.08, with 2,998,351 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 103.49% of the target price of $5.875.

First Data Corporation ( FDC ) is unchanged at $27.93, with 1,660,000 shares traded.FDC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ericsson ( ERIC ) is +0.12 at $8.66, with 618,558 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $10.

Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) is -39.45 at $322.99, with 579,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.44 at $33.16, with 523,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is -1.2717 at $92.84, with 502,980 shares traded.FISV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is +0.02 at $5.18, with 415,625 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is unchanged at $15.03, with 340,042 shares traded. This represents a 8.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB ) is -0.09 at $7.32, with 225,114 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACB is in the "buy range".

Novartis AG ( NVS ) is +4.92 at $95.15, with 200,988 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Novartis Offers Free Genetic Mutation Testing Program for Advanced Melanoma Patients; Results Can Help Doctors and Patients Making Cancer Treatment Decisions

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is -0.09 at $8.02, with 168,336 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 50.13% of the target price of $16.

Total S.A. ( TOT ) is -0.59 at $54.04, with 147,828 shares traded.TOT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.3 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

