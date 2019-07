Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 1.69 to 7,928.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,851,311 shares traded.





The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :

Ericsson ( ERIC ) is -0.64 at $8.95, with 801,479 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Ericsson Reports Second Quarter Results 2019Francesca's Holdings Corporation ( FRAN ) is +1.3 at $4.69, with 511,211 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is -0.09 at $28.90, with 429,612 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Futures flat as investors weigh bank resultsAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.23 at $34.08, with 316,000 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year AgoBP p.l.c. ( BP ) is -0.45 at $39.76, with 197,835 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.36% of the target price of $45.QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is +3.56 at $79.23, with 171,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".Party City Holdco Inc. ( PRTY ) is unchanged at $6.28, with 134,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRTY is in the "buy range".Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.22 at $14.23, with 122,813 shares traded. This represents a 2.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is +3.83 at $256.21, with 108,590 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.55 per share, which represents a -422 percent increase over the EPS one Year AgoBarrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is -0.05 at $16.06, with 105,219 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 106.18% of the target price of $15.125.Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS ) is -1.7 at $37.80, with 103,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FMS is in the "buy range".Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB ) is +0.06 at $7.22, with 102,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACB is in the "buy range".