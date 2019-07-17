Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 1.69 to 7,928.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,851,311 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Ericsson ( ERIC
) is -0.64 at $8.95, with 801,479 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Ericsson Reports Second Quarter Results 2019
Francesca's Holdings Corporation ( FRAN
) is +1.3 at $4.69, with 511,211 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.09 at $28.90, with 429,612 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Futures flat as investors weigh bank results
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.23 at $34.08, with 316,000 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is -0.45 at $39.76, with 197,835 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.36% of the target price of $45.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is +3.56 at $79.23, with 171,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".
Party City Holdco Inc. ( PRTY
) is unchanged at $6.28, with 134,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRTY is in the "buy range".
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.22 at $14.23, with 122,813 shares traded. This represents a 2.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA
) is +3.83 at $256.21, with 108,590 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.55 per share, which represents a -422 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD
) is -0.05 at $16.06, with 105,219 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 106.18% of the target price of $15.125.
Fresenius Medical Care Corporation ( FMS
) is -1.7 at $37.80, with 103,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FMS is in the "buy range".
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB
) is +0.06 at $7.22, with 102,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACB is in the "buy range".