Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -8.15 to 7,958.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,080,747 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.0801 at $34.31, with 365,290 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.08 at $194.23, with 204,125 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is -4.75 at $248.75, with 159,295 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.3% of the target price of $234.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. ( MLNT ) is +0.32 at $4.50, with 122,303 shares traded. MLNT's current last sale is 34.62% of the target price of $13.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.12 at $14.27, with 121,508 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is -0.4 at $44.00, with 111,250 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $45.

This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active
Referenced Symbols: AMD , QQQ , TSLA , MLNT , TVIX , MU


