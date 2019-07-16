Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -8.15 to 7,958.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,080,747 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.0801 at $34.31, with 365,290 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.08 at $194.23, with 204,125 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA
) is -4.75 at $248.75, with 159,295 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.3% of the target price of $234.
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. ( MLNT
) is +0.32 at $4.50, with 122,303 shares traded. MLNT's current last sale is 34.62% of the target price of $13.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.12 at $14.27, with 121,508 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is -0.4 at $44.00, with 111,250 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $45.