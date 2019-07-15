Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.16 to 7,954.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,430,262 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Citigroup Inc. ( C
) is +0.38 at $72.15, with 470,112 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Citigroup profit beats estimates on gains in consumer lending
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is -0.45 at $8.80, with 442,147 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 51.76% of the target price of $17.
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is +0.5 at $139.40, with 288,982 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.21 per share, which represents a 113 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.1 at $10.27, with 227,045 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 82.16% of the target price of $12.5.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.12 at $29.57, with 214,659 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Callon Petroleum Company ( CPE
) is -0.7 at $5.70, with 198,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPE is in the "buy range".
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.0101 at $5.11, with 187,388 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $7.3.
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is +0.43 at $26.00, with 161,633 shares traded. SYMC's current last sale is 123.81% of the target price of $21.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.15 at $33.36, with 133,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.32 at $193.85, with 126,299 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.06 at $14.47, with 123,012 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. ( CRZO
) is +1.1 at $11.60, with 116,165 shares traded. CRZO's current last sale is 64.44% of the target price of $18.