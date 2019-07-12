Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : SNAP, F, INFY, AMD, NOK, MCRN, QQQ, HOOK, MU, NIO, UXIN, TVIX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 4.34 to 7,901.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 2,543,173 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +0.5 at $16.07, with 541,439 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 132.54% of the target price of $12.125.
Ford Motor Company ( F
) is +0.12 at $10.31, with 258,755 shares traded. F's current last sale is 93.73% of the target price of $11.
Infosys Limited ( INFY
) is +0.56 at $11.28, with 254,516 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Infosys: Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV at $ 2.7 Bn
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is unchanged at $33.06, with 248,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.03 at $5.09, with 236,045 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 69.73% of the target price of $7.3.
Milacron Holdings Corp. ( MCRN
) is +2.82 at $16.35, with 231,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCRN is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.54 at $192.96, with 211,062 shares traded. This represents a 34.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( HOOK
) is +1.77 at $8.45, with 210,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOK is in the "buy range".
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +0.32 at $43.80, with 200,179 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 97.33% of the target price of $45.
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is -0.06 at $3.36, with 194,902 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $4.4.
Uxin Limited ( UXIN
) is +0.26 at $2.60, with 177,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UXIN is in the "strong buy range".
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.18 at $14.82, with 133,453 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.