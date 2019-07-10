Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.6 to 7,856.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,064,995 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is +0.29 at $3.98, with 2,009,621 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.45% of the target price of $4.4.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.1 at $33.25, with 925,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +0.75 at $42.10, with 380,137 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 93.56% of the target price of $45.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.35 at $190.31, with 354,877 shares traded. This represents a 32.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ABB Ltd ( ABB
) is +0.01 at $18.70, with 253,558 shares traded. ABB's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $22.6.
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is +0.2 at $7.48, with 218,288 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 133.57% of the target price of $5.6.
HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY
) is -0.8 at $62.44, with 182,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HQY is in the "buy range".
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ~) is unchanged at $2.32, with 180,000 shares traded.
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is -0.04 at $40.91, with 162,625 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 90.91% of the target price of $45.
T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS
) is +2.75 at $77.90, with 154,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMUS is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.21 at $29.56, with 137,041 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.2001 at $16.54, with 131,237 shares traded. This represents a 7.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.