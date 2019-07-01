Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX, EMB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 111.77 to 7,782.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,539,990 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +1.54 at $31.91, with 1,273,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +2.37 at $40.96, with 907,939 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 91.02% of the target price of $45.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +3.42 at $190.16, with 518,385 shares traded. This represents a 32.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +3.39 at $65.16, with 515,639 shares traded. This represents a 114.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.57 at $17.29, with 457,566 shares traded. This represents a -3.94% decrease from its 52 Week Low.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( EMB
) is +0.4379 at $113.29, with 400,263 shares traded. This represents a 10.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.