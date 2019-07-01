Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX, EMB

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 111.77 to 7,782.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,539,990 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +1.54 at $31.91, with 1,273,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is +2.37 at $40.96, with 907,939 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 91.02% of the target price of $45.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +3.42 at $190.16, with 518,385 shares traded. This represents a 32.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +3.39 at $65.16, with 515,639 shares traded. This represents a 114.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -1.57 at $17.29, with 457,566 shares traded. This represents a -3.94% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( EMB ) is +0.4379 at $113.29, with 400,263 shares traded. This represents a 10.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active
Referenced Symbols: AMD , MU , QQQ , TQQQ , TVIX , EMB


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar