Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : SMFG, SAN, AMRN, AMD, FTCH, TVIX, SQQQ, QQQ, UBER, NKTR, PMT, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -44.63 to 7,680.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 6,203,988 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ( SMFG ) is -0.01 at $6.87, with 3,709,000 shares traded. SMFG's current last sale is 58.72% of the target price of $11.7.

Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN ) is -0.0401 at $4.02, with 3,325,900 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $5.

Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN ) is -3.71 at $14.10, with 1,085,016 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRN is in the "strong buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.55 at $33.37, with 888,374 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 91.42% of the target price of $36.5.

Farfetch Limited ( FTCH ) is -6.65 at $11.60, with 828,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.73 at $18.35, with 698,754 shares traded. This represents a 44.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.62 at $34.52, with 580,149 shares traded. This represents a 12.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -1.15 at $187.11, with 481,025 shares traded. This represents a 30.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) is -3.22 at $39.75, with 391,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) is -9.72 at $19.85, with 375,936 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTR is 19.88935; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( PMT ) is -0.86 at $21.62, with 363,575 shares traded. PMT's current last sale is 100.56% of the target price of $21.5.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.04 at $5.36, with 223,974 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

