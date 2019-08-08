Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : VSI, AMD, CRON, SQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, KHC, ACB, TEVA, WAB, CWH, ICL

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.2 to 7,581.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,556,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Vitamin Shoppe, Inc ( VSI ) is +1.87 at $6.41, with 1,578,027 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Vitamin Shoppe ( VSI ) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +1.91 at $31.10, with 1,525,000 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $36.5.

Cronos Group Inc. ( CRON ) is +1.02 at $15.45, with 599,199 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Cronos posts surprise profit as marijuana sales soar in Canada

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is -0.39 at $35.94, with 516,550 shares traded. This represents a 17.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +17.07 at $118.04, with 501,187 shares traded. ROKU's current last sale is 147.55% of the target price of $80.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.54 at $184.79, with 479,046 shares traded. This represents a 28.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) is -2.32 at $28.55, with 430,923 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Kraft Heinz reports 51% slump in first-half profit

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB ) is +0.1799 at $6.80, with 247,431 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 65.07% of the target price of $10.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is -0.16 at $7.13, with 245,120 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 44.56% of the target price of $16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB ) is -1.29 at $73.90, with 201,265 shares traded. WAB's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $85.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( CWH ) is -2.69 at $7.69, with 156,405 shares traded. CWH's current last sale is 51.27% of the target price of $15.

Israel Chemicals Shs ( ICL ) is -0.0355 at $5.34, with 150,951 shares traded. ICL's current last sale is 84.83% of the target price of $6.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





    NASDAQ.com News
    Contributor:

    NASDAQ.com News

    Market News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar