Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : VSI, AMD, CRON, SQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, KHC, ACB, TEVA, WAB, CWH, ICL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.2 to 7,581.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,556,688 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Vitamin Shoppe, Inc ( VSI
) is +1.87 at $6.41, with 1,578,027 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Vitamin Shoppe ( VSI
) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +1.91 at $31.10, with 1,525,000 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $36.5.
Cronos Group Inc. ( CRON
) is +1.02 at $15.45, with 599,199 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Cronos posts surprise profit as marijuana sales soar in Canada
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.39 at $35.94, with 516,550 shares traded. This represents a 17.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Roku, Inc. ( ROKU
) is +17.07 at $118.04, with 501,187 shares traded. ROKU's current last sale is 147.55% of the target price of $80.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.54 at $184.79, with 479,046 shares traded. This represents a 28.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC
) is -2.32 at $28.55, with 430,923 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Kraft Heinz reports 51% slump in first-half profit
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB
) is +0.1799 at $6.80, with 247,431 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 65.07% of the target price of $10.45.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is -0.16 at $7.13, with 245,120 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 44.56% of the target price of $16.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB
) is -1.29 at $73.90, with 201,265 shares traded. WAB's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $85.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( CWH
) is -2.69 at $7.69, with 156,405 shares traded. CWH's current last sale is 51.27% of the target price of $15.
Israel Chemicals Shs ( ICL
) is -0.0355 at $5.34, with 150,951 shares traded. ICL's current last sale is 84.83% of the target price of $6.3.