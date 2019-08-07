Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : TEVA, TVIX, QQQ, AMD, IGSB, TQQQ, SNAP, BYND, NOK, OAS, CVS, AUY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -39.12 to 7,482.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,866,071 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is +0.07 at $7.13, with 1,447,471 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Israel's Teva Pharm profit falls less than expected

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +1.59 at $21.24, with 956,928 shares traded. This represents a 67.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.51 at $182.75, with 916,121 shares traded. This represents a 27.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.11 at $28.97, with 656,229 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 79.37% of the target price of $36.5.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF ( IGSB ) is unchanged at $53.55, with 564,017 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -0.54 at $56.97, with 401,011 shares traded. This represents a 87.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) is -0.15 at $16.14, with 343,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. SNAP's current last sale is 100.88% of the target price of $16.

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND ) is +3.27 at $164.51, with 328,960 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 88.92% of the target price of $185.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.06 at $5.29, with 318,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Oasis Petroleum Inc. ( OAS ) is -0.75 at $3.08, with 293,373 shares traded. OAS's current last sale is 44% of the target price of $7.

CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) is +2.61 at $56.70, with 265,407 shares traded. Reuters Reports: CVS Health beats second-quarter profit estimates on Aetna strength

Yamana Gold Inc. ( AUY ) is +0.12 at $3.57, with 254,314 shares traded. AUY's current last sale is 104.39% of the target price of $3.42.

