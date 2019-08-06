Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.78 to 7,467.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,795,028 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.09 at $27.90, with 2,443,229 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 76.44% of the target price of $36.5.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.17 at $21.40, with 1,557,411 shares traded. This represents a 68.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.9801 at $181.71, with 1,022,753 shares traded. This represents a 26.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Astrazeneca PLC ( AZN
) is +0.17 at $43.73, with 872,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is +2.19 at $195.53, with 723,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +0.8601 at $56.10, with 686,952 shares traded. This represents a 85.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB
) is +0.27 at $6.46, with 640,224 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 61.82% of the target price of $10.45.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.65 at $37.80, with 579,555 shares traded. This represents a 23.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ( HMY
) is -0.01 at $2.84, with 510,464 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.26 at $16.20, with 447,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. SNAP's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $16.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS/B) is +0.04 at $57.44, with 363,688 shares traded.
Ford Motor Company ( F
) is +0.19 at $9.42, with 353,046 shares traded. F's current last sale is 94.2% of the target price of $10.