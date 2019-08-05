Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2019 : TVIX, GLYC, AMD, QQQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, TOT, BHP, BABA, NIO, NOK, APHA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -149.12 to 7,543.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,788,124 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +2.32 at $19.97, with 1,334,926 shares traded. This represents a 57.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.
GlycoMimetics, Inc. ( GLYC
) is -4.63 at $4.50, with 801,557 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLYC is 11.594919; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -1.19 at $28.25, with 791,643 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 77.4% of the target price of $36.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -3.57 at $183.78, with 790,926 shares traded. This represents a 28.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -3.52 at $58.20, with 671,705 shares traded. This represents a 91.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +1.99 at $36.77, with 559,075 shares traded. This represents a 20.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Total S.A. ( TOT
) is -0.44 at $48.95, with 390,994 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
BHP Group Limited ( BHP
) is -1.67 at $50.38, with 323,886 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 81.65% of the target price of $61.7.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is -6.11 at $154.89, with 308,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is -0.1 at $3.17, with 290,162 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.05% of the target price of $4.4.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is -0.05 at $5.35, with 270,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Aphria Inc. ( APHA
) is -0.2 at $7.13, with 178,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".