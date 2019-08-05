Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2019 : TVIX, GLYC, AMD, QQQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, TOT, BHP, BABA, NIO, NOK, APHA

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -149.12 to 7,543.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,788,124 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +2.32 at $19.97, with 1,334,926 shares traded. This represents a 57.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. ( GLYC ) is -4.63 at $4.50, with 801,557 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLYC is 11.594919; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -1.19 at $28.25, with 791,643 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 77.4% of the target price of $36.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -3.57 at $183.78, with 790,926 shares traded. This represents a 28.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -3.52 at $58.20, with 671,705 shares traded. This represents a 91.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +1.99 at $36.77, with 559,075 shares traded. This represents a 20.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Total S.A. ( TOT ) is -0.44 at $48.95, with 390,994 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) is -1.67 at $50.38, with 323,886 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 81.65% of the target price of $61.7.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is -6.11 at $154.89, with 308,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is -0.1 at $3.17, with 290,162 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.05% of the target price of $4.4.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.05 at $5.35, with 270,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Aphria Inc. ( APHA ) is -0.2 at $7.13, with 178,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar