Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : AABA, QQQ, TSLA, TVIX, SQQQ, MFGP, ULTA, NOK, BP, BIG, AZN, IHG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.37 to 7,728.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,890,657 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Altaba Inc. ( AABA
) is unchanged at $69.48, with 795,150 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.08% of the target price of $78.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +1.15 at $189.07, with 527,784 shares traded. This represents a 31.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA
) is +8.29 at $230.00, with 501,352 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.1% of the target price of $227.5.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.68 at $17.13, with 388,890 shares traded. This represents a 34.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.58 at $32.88, with 316,324 shares traded. This represents a 7.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Micro Focus Intl PLC ( MFGP
) is +0.61 at $13.59, with 310,381 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA
) is -83.76 at $253.69, with 298,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ULTA is in the "buy range".
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.04 at $4.96, with 279,870 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is +0.14 at $37.09, with 231,963 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 82.42% of the target price of $45.
Big Lots, Inc. ( BIG
) is +1.84 at $23.85, with 231,647 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Big Lots Reports Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2019
Astrazeneca PLC ( AZN
) is -0.25 at $45.17, with 197,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
Intercontinental Hotels Group ( IHG
) is +0.3297 at $62.70, with 184,507 shares traded. IHG's current last sale is 90.61% of the target price of $69.2.