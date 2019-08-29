Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, NOK, AMD, TQQQ, BBY, OLLI, ANF, BABA, TEVA, BURL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.59 to 7,661.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,278,534 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.47 at $17.93, with 1,248,938 shares traded. This represents a 41.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +2.55 at $187.64, with 891,663 shares traded. This represents a 30.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -1.44 at $33.66, with 679,250 shares traded. This represents a 10.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.02 at $4.91, with 679,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.83 at $31.61, with 606,286 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $36.5.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +2.38 at $60.65, with 468,787 shares traded. This represents a 100.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY
) is -3.71 at $65.29, with 348,604 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Apple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI
) is -17.52 at $60.25, with 331,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OLLI is in the "buy range".
Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF
) is -1.63 at $15.39, with 243,298 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Abercrombie & Fitch cuts full-year sales forecast on tariff impact
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is +3.56 at $171.04, with 169,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is +0.19 at $7.15, with 151,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. TEVA's current last sale is 79.44% of the target price of $9.
Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL
) is +17.23 at $190.50, with 150,451 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Above Guidance and Increases Full Year 2019 Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook