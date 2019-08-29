Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, NOK, AMD, TQQQ, BBY, OLLI, ANF, BABA, TEVA, BURL

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.59 to 7,661.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,278,534 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -1.47 at $17.93, with 1,248,938 shares traded. This represents a 41.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +2.55 at $187.64, with 891,663 shares traded. This represents a 30.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is -1.44 at $33.66, with 679,250 shares traded. This represents a 10.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is +0.02 at $4.91, with 679,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.83 at $31.61, with 606,286 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +2.38 at $60.65, with 468,787 shares traded. This represents a 100.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) is -3.71 at $65.29, with 348,604 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Apple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI ) is -17.52 at $60.25, with 331,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OLLI is in the "buy range".

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ) is -1.63 at $15.39, with 243,298 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Abercrombie & Fitch cuts full-year sales forecast on tariff impact

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is +3.56 at $171.04, with 169,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is +0.19 at $7.15, with 151,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. TEVA's current last sale is 79.44% of the target price of $9.

Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL ) is +17.23 at $190.50, with 150,451 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Above Guidance and Increases Full Year 2019 Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar