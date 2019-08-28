Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : LYG, TVIX, LCI, QQQ, HSBC, NOK, MT, TQQQ, AMD, SQQQ, TGE, ROKU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -28.22 to 7,537.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,775,079 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG ) is -0.02 at $2.38, with 1,000,100 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 103.48% of the target price of $2.3.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.95 at $21.14, with 794,262 shares traded. This represents a 66.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Lannett Co Inc ( LCI ) is +1.9699 at $8.00, with 465,293 shares traded. LCI's current last sale is 91.43% of the target price of $8.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.76 at $183.67, with 443,010 shares traded. This represents a 28.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) is -0.08 at $35.48, with 403,038 shares traded. HSBC's current last sale is 82.9% of the target price of $42.8.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.07 at $4.87, with 387,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

ArcelorMittal ( MT ) is -0.1 at $13.43, with 339,302 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -0.76 at $56.93, with 315,267 shares traded. This represents a 87.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.27 at $29.93, with 304,522 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.47 at $35.88, with 276,182 shares traded. This represents a 17.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tallgrass Energy, LP ( TGE ) is +5.2 at $19.55, with 240,330 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is -1.73 at $145.29, with 129,107 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

