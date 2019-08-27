Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ECA, PUK, TVIX, TEVA, PLAN, AMD, EQNR, BP, TQQQ, MOMO, SQQQ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.66 to 7,595.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,430,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Encana Corporation ( ECA ) is unchanged at $4.23, with 677,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECA is in the "buy range".

Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ) is -0.02 at $33.20, with 588,712 shares traded. PUK's current last sale is 76.32% of the target price of $43.5.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.46 at $19.03, with 585,510 shares traded. This represents a 49.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is +0.23 at $7.65, with 434,003 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. TEVA's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $9.

Anaplan, Inc. ( PLAN ) is -5.6 at $53.75, with 422,501 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Anaplan Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.3 at $30.58, with 346,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 83.78% of the target price of $36.5.

Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) is -0.08 at $16.71, with 244,000 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 82.32% of the target price of $20.3.

BP p.l.c. ( BP ) is +0.37 at $36.67, with 231,522 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 81.49% of the target price of $45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +0.69 at $58.73, with 230,792 shares traded. This represents a 93.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Momo Inc. ( MOMO ) is +1 at $33.73, with 181,563 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is -0.42 at $34.80, with 179,454 shares traded. This represents a 13.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.72 at $185.54, with 169,328 shares traded. This represents a 29.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

