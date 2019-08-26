Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : QQQ, TVIX, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, MDCO, NOK, BMY, GE, BABA, BAC, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.95 to 7,529.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,131,945 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +1.88 at $183.95, with 1,306,679 shares traded. This represents a 28.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.52 at $18.88, with 1,304,748 shares traded. This represents a 48.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.79 at $30.33, with 1,137,978 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 84.25% of the target price of $36.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +1.51 at $57.29, with 683,815 shares traded. This represents a 88.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.97 at $35.76, with 557,383 shares traded. This represents a 16.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The Medicines Company ( MDCO
) is +3.87 at $38.90, with 482,176 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MDCO is 17.69537; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.01 at $5.02, with 334,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY
) is +2.32 at $48.90, with 304,485 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 83.59% of the target price of $58.5.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.07 at $8.04, with 301,649 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 68.43% of the target price of $11.75.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is +1.66 at $166.20, with 265,767 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.17 at $26.64, with 179,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +0.14 at $15.69, with 114,459 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 98.06% of the target price of $16.