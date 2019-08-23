Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : PVTL, NOK, TVIX, QQQ, CBLK, AMD, FL, LYG, SQQQ, TQQQ, CRM, MT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -47.71 to 7,659.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,307,598 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Pivotal Software, Inc. ( PVTL ) is +1.16 at $14.86, with 26,638,580 shares traded. PVTL's current last sale is 70.76% of the target price of $21.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.02 at $5.05, with 6,884,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.88 at $17.43, with 1,117,203 shares traded. This represents a 37.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -1.12 at $186.90, with 1,112,589 shares traded. This represents a 30.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carbon Black, Inc. ( CBLK ) is +1.6 at $26.10, with 817,782 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CBLK is in the "buy range".

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.38 at $31.52, with 588,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. AMD's current last sale is 87.56% of the target price of $36.

Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL ) is -4.8601 at $37.07, with 508,987 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Futures edge higher before Powell speech

Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG ) is +0.02 at $2.41, with 500,001 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 104.78% of the target price of $2.3.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.62 at $34.27, with 413,601 shares traded. This represents a 12.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -1.11 at $60.29, with 363,673 shares traded. This represents a 98.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Salesforce.com Inc ( CRM ) is +8.37 at $156.61, with 355,374 shares traded. CRM's current last sale is 86.05% of the target price of $182.

ArcelorMittal ( MT ) is -0.1999 at $13.48, with 264,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".

