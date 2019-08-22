Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : TVIX, RTRX, QQQ, TSLA, MBIO, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.42 to 7,740.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,871,378 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.11 at $15.96, with 550,346 shares traded. This represents a 25.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Retrophin, Inc. ( RTRX ) is -4.6 at $12.80, with 508,130 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RTRX is 11.67328; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.36 at $188.99, with 403,833 shares traded. This represents a 31.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is +4.1699 at $225.00, with 395,762 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.9% of the target price of $227.5.

Mustang Bio, Inc. ( MBIO ) is +0.15 at $4.80, with 302,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MBIO is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +0.3499 at $62.35, with 272,610 shares traded. This represents a 105.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

