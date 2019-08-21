Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : TGT, PDD, SAN, TVIX, LOW, TAK, QQQ, AMD, EQNR, BZUN, PLCE, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.8 to 7,699.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 6,463,409 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Target Corporation ( TGT
) is +14.47 at $100.00, with 2,677,438 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Target raises profit forecast as same-day services power quarterly beat
Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD
) is +3.3 at $29.26, with 2,320,833 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Pinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results and Appoints New Independent Director
Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN
) is +0.07 at $3.86, with 571,362 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.02 at $16.69, with 547,988 shares traded. This represents a 31.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW
) is +12.3299 at $110.20, with 525,722 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. Reuters Reports: Futures gain on upbeat Target, Lowe's earnings; Fed minutes eyed
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TAK
) is -0.17 at $16.60, with 508,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAK is in the "strong buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +1.38 at $188.35, with 316,742 shares traded. This represents a 31.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.38 at $31.10, with 312,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 86.39% of the target price of $36.
Equinor ASA ( EQNR
) is +0.43 at $17.08, with 261,400 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 84.14% of the target price of $20.3.
Baozun Inc. ( BZUN
) is -3.79 at $46.29, with 257,273 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Baozun Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
Children's Place, Inc. (The) ( PLCE
) is -6.69 at $71.32, with 240,677 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: The Children's Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.03 at $8.41, with 181,867 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 71.57% of the target price of $11.75.