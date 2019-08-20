Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : NBRV, SE, EQNR, LYG, SRPT, KSS, PAGS, HGV, TVIX, QQQ, VVUS, IQ

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.49 to 7,730.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,126,790 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NBRV ) is +0.6199 at $2.83, with 1,260,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBRV is in the "buy range".

Sea Limited ( SE ) is -3.95 at $32.15, with 1,050,014 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) is -0.1 at $16.62, with 602,000 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 81.87% of the target price of $20.3.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG ) is -0.01 at $2.38, with 500,000 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 103.48% of the target price of $2.3.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT ) is -20.41 at $99.90, with 416,849 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SRPT is 15.052765; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kohl's Corporation ( KSS ) is +2.05 at $50.25, with 392,895 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Kohl's quarterly profit beat lifts shares even as sales dip

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ( PAGS ) is +0.21 at $50.04, with 392,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGS is in the "buy range".

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV ) is +3.49 at $31.70, with 384,830 shares traded. HGV's current last sale is 100.63% of the target price of $31.5.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.31 at $17.23, with 343,167 shares traded. This represents a 35.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.06 at $188.49, with 342,229 shares traded. This represents a 31.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VIVUS, Inc. ( VVUS ) is +0.78 at $4.18, with 327,372 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VVUS is 33.242041; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

iQIYI, Inc. ( IQ ) is -1.46 at $16.62, with 293,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 12.565358; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar