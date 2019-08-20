Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : NBRV, SE, EQNR, LYG, SRPT, KSS, PAGS, HGV, TVIX, QQQ, VVUS, IQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.49 to 7,730.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,126,790 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NBRV
) is +0.6199 at $2.83, with 1,260,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBRV is in the "buy range".
Sea Limited ( SE
) is -3.95 at $32.15, with 1,050,014 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Equinor ASA ( EQNR
) is -0.1 at $16.62, with 602,000 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 81.87% of the target price of $20.3.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG
) is -0.01 at $2.38, with 500,000 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 103.48% of the target price of $2.3.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT
) is -20.41 at $99.90, with 416,849 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SRPT is 15.052765; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Kohl's Corporation ( KSS
) is +2.05 at $50.25, with 392,895 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Kohl's quarterly profit beat lifts shares even as sales dip
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ( PAGS
) is +0.21 at $50.04, with 392,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGS is in the "buy range".
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV
) is +3.49 at $31.70, with 384,830 shares traded. HGV's current last sale is 100.63% of the target price of $31.5.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.31 at $17.23, with 343,167 shares traded. This represents a 35.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.06 at $188.49, with 342,229 shares traded. This represents a 31.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.
VIVUS, Inc. ( VVUS
) is +0.78 at $4.18, with 327,372 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VVUS is 33.242041; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
iQIYI, Inc. ( IQ
) is -1.46 at $16.62, with 293,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 12.565358; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.