Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2019 : APHA, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CLDR, PINS, AZN, SQ, BABA, TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -52.39 to 7,748.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,531,140 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Aphria Inc. ( APHA
) is +1.64 at $6.84, with 665,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.4622 at $29.40, with 489,011 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 80.54% of the target price of $36.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -1.37 at $188.78, with 428,029 shares traded. This represents a 31.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.01 at $17.32, with 372,333 shares traded. This represents a 36.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Cloudera, Inc. ( CLDR
) is +0.9 at $7.25, with 336,693 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 90.63% of the target price of $8.
Pinterest, Inc. ( PINS
) is +4.54 at $32.84, with 291,463 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 102.63% of the target price of $32.
Astrazeneca PLC ( AZN
) is -0.0472 at $43.95, with 264,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
Square, Inc. ( SQ
) is -7.3 at $73.68, with 262,670 shares traded. SQ's current last sale is 82.79% of the target price of $89.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is -3.45 at $162.20, with 242,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -1.46 at $63.22, with 233,603 shares traded. This represents a 108.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is -1.93 at $206.50, with 205,339 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +0.75 at $33.99, with 204,170 shares traded. This represents a 11.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.