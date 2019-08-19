Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, QQQ, GE, DVA, BAC, PCG, TQQQ, SQQQ, LYFT, BABA, TEF

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.91 to 7,686.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 6,584,704 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.66 at $18.13, with 906,656 shares traded. This represents a 42.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.91 at $32.09, with 750,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 87.92% of the target price of $36.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +2.26 at $187.74, with 558,771 shares traded. This represents a 30.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.07 at $8.86, with 478,734 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 75.4% of the target price of $11.75.
DaVita Inc. ( DVA
) is -1 at $56.82, with 446,352 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. DVA's current last sale is 84.18% of the target price of $67.5.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.54 at $27.57, with 439,114 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. ( PCG
) is -3.43 at $10.85, with 396,204 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 54.25% of the target price of $20.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +2.21 at $61.18, with 354,462 shares traded. This represents a 101.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -1.27 at $33.84, with 318,302 shares traded. This represents a 10.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT
) is -0.1 at $52.37, with 213,419 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.57. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LYFT is 11.587512; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is +3.04 at $177.64, with 203,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Telefonica SA ( TEF
) is +0.11 at $6.72, with 167,300 shares traded. TEF's current last sale is 86.15% of the target price of $7.8.