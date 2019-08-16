Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : GE, LYG, AMD, TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, TQQQ, RDS/B, QD, NVDA, JCI, HMY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.04 to 7,547.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,329,999 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



General Electric Company ( GE ) is +0.33 at $8.34, with 2,410,064 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 69.5% of the target price of $12.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG ) is +0.06 at $2.37, with 750,097 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 103.04% of the target price of $2.3.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.8 at $30.47, with 650,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 83.48% of the target price of $36.5.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -1.08 at $21.08, with 575,725 shares traded. This represents a 65.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +2.02 at $184.57, with 566,559 shares traded. This represents a 28.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is -1.2 at $35.65, with 394,303 shares traded. This represents a 16.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +1.85 at $58.22, with 388,153 shares traded. This represents a 92.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS/B) is +0.36 at $55.46, with 356,601 shares traded.

Qudian Inc. ( QD ) is +0.43 at $9.12, with 281,364 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Qudian Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is +8.83 at $157.60, with 267,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) is unchanged at $41.54, with 223,366 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. JCI's current last sale is 103.85% of the target price of $40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ( HMY ) is -0.0199 at $2.98, with 150,791 shares traded.HMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/20/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

