Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : GE, TVIX, BABA, QQQ, TSM, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, PVTL, WMT, CSCO, DB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.68 to 7,504.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 10,753,156 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.42 at $8.61, with 4,974,442 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 71.75% of the target price of $12.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.87 at $22.32, with 2,023,181 shares traded. This represents a 75.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is +5.25 at $167.31, with 1,764,852 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.09 at $182.85, with 1,462,962 shares traded. This represents a 27.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM
) is +0.07 at $40.50, with 1,236,818 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "strong buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.25 at $30.49, with 1,215,891 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $36.5.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +0.02 at $56.63, with 1,185,420 shares traded. This represents a 86.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.06 at $36.67, with 703,237 shares traded. This represents a 19.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Pivotal Software, Inc. ( PVTL
) is +5.99 at $14.29, with 522,980 shares traded. PVTL's current last sale is 68.05% of the target price of $21.
Walmart Inc. ( WMT
) is +6.9299 at $113.13, with 488,722 shares traded. Reuters Reports: US STOCKS-Futures rise in choppy trading, Walmart up on upbea t earnings
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is -4.18 at $46.43, with 406,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is -0.09 at $6.60, with 273,981 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 98.51% of the target price of $6.7.