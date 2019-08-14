Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 14, 2019 : SMFG, M, TVIX, AMD, SQQQ, QQQ, IVR, BAC, TQQQ, PSDO, BABA, TOT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -99.31 to 7,628.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,830,154 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ( SMFG
) is -0.1241 at $6.54, with 4,423,817 shares traded. SMFG's current last sale is 55.86% of the target price of $11.7.
Macy's Inc ( M
) is -2.32 at $17.04, with 1,903,559 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Macy's posts 48% drop in profit, cuts full-year forecast
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +2.0499 at $20.39, with 1,530,665 shares traded. This represents a 60.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.87 at $31.24, with 1,097,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 85.59% of the target price of $36.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +1.5999 at $35.28, with 926,929 shares traded. This represents a 15.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -2.92 at $185.47, with 797,751 shares traded. This represents a 29.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC ( IVR
) is -0.55 at $15.81, with 685,624 shares traded.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.92 at $26.80, with 597,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -2.92 at $59.26, with 485,374 shares traded. This represents a 95.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Presidio, Inc. ( PSDO
) is +2.8 at $15.99, with 362,934 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PSDO is 11.977486; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is -3.13 at $160.90, with 245,867 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Total S.A. ( TOT
) is -0.79 at $48.64, with 240,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TOT is in the "buy range".