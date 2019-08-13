Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : JD, UBS, DCPH, TVIX, NVS, GE, AMD, SQQQ, QQQ, TME, BABA, BE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.91 to 7,604.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,173,260 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) is +2.08 at $29.24, with 1,680,987 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Chinese online retailer JD.com beats estimates on strong sales

UBS AG ( UBS ) is -0.39 at $10.49, with 1,658,097 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 67.68% of the target price of $15.5.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( DCPH ) is +25.32 at $45.27, with 856,335 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DCPH is 9.897148; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.49 at $21.93, with 724,911 shares traded. This represents a 72.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novartis AG ( NVS ) is unchanged at $90.82, with 486,337 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVS is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company ( GE ) is +0.0099 at $9.16, with 418,830 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 76.33% of the target price of $12.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.23 at $32.66, with 352,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 89.48% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.41 at $36.46, with 314,542 shares traded. This represents a 19.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.63 at $183.72, with 262,351 shares traded. This represents a 28.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME ) is -0.75 at $13.70, with 232,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is +0.65 at $159.77, with 197,317 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bloom Energy Corporation ( BE ) is -2.06 at $6.50, with 146,474 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

