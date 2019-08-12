Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, BABA, GE, NIO, ROKU, TS, GOLD, CTST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.67 to 7,608.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,914,094 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.56 at $19.37, with 861,630 shares traded. This represents a 52.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.16 at $34.03, with 559,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 93.23% of the target price of $36.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +0.63 at $35.49, with 483,577 shares traded. This represents a 16.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -1.07 at $59.30, with 410,964 shares traded. This represents a 95.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -1.12 at $185.37, with 362,322 shares traded. This represents a 29.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is -1.87 at $157.25, with 287,576 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.12 at $9.03, with 258,016 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 75.25% of the target price of $12.
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is -0.09 at $3.04, with 213,183 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.09% of the target price of $4.4.
Roku, Inc. ( ROKU
) is +3.68 at $129.00, with 211,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Tenaris S.A. ( TS
) is -0.7 at $22.15, with 195,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TS is in the "buy range".
Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD
) is +0.23 at $18.37, with 186,287 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output
CannTrust Holdings Inc. ( CTST
) is -0.85 at $2.32, with 167,354 shares traded.CTST is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago