Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, BABA, GE, NIO, ROKU, TS, GOLD, CTST

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.67 to 7,608.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,914,094 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is +0.56 at $19.37, with 861,630 shares traded. This represents a 52.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is -0.16 at $34.03, with 559,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 93.23% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is +0.63 at $35.49, with 483,577 shares traded. This represents a 16.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is -1.07 at $59.30, with 410,964 shares traded. This represents a 95.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -1.12 at $185.37, with 362,322 shares traded. This represents a 29.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is -1.87 at $157.25, with 287,576 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

General Electric Company ( GE ) is -0.12 at $9.03, with 258,016 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 75.25% of the target price of $12.

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is -0.09 at $3.04, with 213,183 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.09% of the target price of $4.4.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +3.68 at $129.00, with 211,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tenaris S.A. ( TS ) is -0.7 at $22.15, with 195,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TS is in the "buy range".

Barrick Gold Corporation ( GOLD ) is +0.23 at $18.37, with 186,287 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Barrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output

CannTrust Holdings Inc. ( CTST ) is -0.85 at $2.32, with 167,354 shares traded.CTST is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar