Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2019 : BYND, FIT, NOK, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, GM, PS, GRPN, UNM, WLL, AEG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.68 to 7,864.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,742,769 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND
) is -24.01 at $172.50, with 759,941 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 96.37% of the target price of $179.
Fitbit, Inc. ( FIT
) is -0.74 at $3.46, with 462,972 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.07 at $5.48, with 441,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.0701 at $30.52, with 377,518 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 87.2% of the target price of $35.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.4 at $191.50, with 373,599 shares traded. This represents a 33.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.19 at $14.94, with 355,083 shares traded. This represents a 17.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.
General Motors Company ( GM
) is +1.16 at $41.50, with 319,773 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Pickup trucks power GM Q2 profit despite sales drop
Pluralsight, Inc. ( PS
) is -9.69 at $21.00, with 257,765 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PS is 8.984472; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Groupon, Inc. ( GRPN
) is unchanged at $3.15, with 234,941 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 78.75% of the target price of $4.
Unum Group ( UNM
) is unchanged at $31.95, with 232,460 shares traded. UNM's current last sale is 79.88% of the target price of $40.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation ( WLL
) is -4.03 at $13.65, with 222,028 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WLL is in the "buy range".
Aegon NV ( AEG
) is unchanged at $4.92, with 151,546 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 78.1% of the target price of $6.3.