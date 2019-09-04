Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 5, 2019 : CIEN, DCI, GIII, SIG, BITA, LE, SCWX, SHLO, KIRK, JW.A

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/05/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Ciena Corporation ( CIEN ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CIEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 23.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Donaldson Company, Inc. ( DCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 5.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 21.02 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





G-III Apparel Group, LTD. ( GIII ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 5.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





Signet Jewelers Limited ( SIG ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 51.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 3.68 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





Bitauto Holdings Limited ( BITA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 5800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BITA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -115.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BITA is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.





Lands' End, Inc. ( LE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. LE reported earnings of $-0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%. In the past year LE and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days.

SecureWorks Corp. ( SCWX ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -35.32 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40.





Shiloh Industries, Inc. ( SHLO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 91.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -291.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SHLO is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Kirkland's, Inc. ( KIRK ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 67.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KIRK is -2.69 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.





John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 41.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JW.A is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



