Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : AEO, NAV, MIK, VRA

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/04/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





Navistar International Corporation ( NAV ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NAV is 5.94 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.





The Michaels Companies, Inc. ( MIK ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MIK is 2.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



