Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 3, 2019 : CONN, NSSC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/03/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Conn's, Inc. ( CONN ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CONN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.43%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 7.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. ( NSSC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSSC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 51.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



