Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 13, 2019 : EFOI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/13/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.
Energy Focus, Inc. ( EFOI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EFOI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EFOI is -1.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.