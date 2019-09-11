Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 12, 2019 : KR, MCFT, DLTH

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/12/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Kroger Company ( KR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. KR reported earnings of $0.41 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 2.44%.KR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 11.90 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. MCFT reported earnings of $0.64 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 23.44%. In the past year MCFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 6.49 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Duluth Holdings Inc. ( DLTH ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. DLTH reported earnings of $0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.The last two quarters DLTH had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -4.55%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



