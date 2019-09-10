Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2019 : LOVE, GFN

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/11/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

The Lovesac Company ( LOVE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 85.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is -24.90 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.





General Finance Corporation ( GFN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GFN is 20.26 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



