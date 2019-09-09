Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 10, 2019 : HDS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 09/10/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HDS is 11.25 vs. an industry ratio of 41.30.



