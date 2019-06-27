Quantcast

Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 28, 2019 : STZ, JKS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 06/28/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc ( STZ ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 5.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 21.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited ( JKS ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 7.30 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.

