Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings prior to market open on 06/27/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Accenture plc ( ACN ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 5.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 6.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 8.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 6.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 29.05 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ConAgra Brands, Inc. ( CAG ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 16.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 13.96 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Shaw Communications Inc. ( SJR ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 21.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Patterson Companies, Inc. ( PDCO ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -25.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 14.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





GMS Inc. ( GMS ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 26.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 6.54 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





Peak Resorts, Inc. ( SKIS ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2019. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 6.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIS is 77.40 vs. an industry ratio of 64.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Renesola Ltd. ( SOL ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 178.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -166.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 15.88 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



